A couple of men in their sixties are in the Cobb County jail after at least two armed robberies at different pharmacies in the Smyrna area, police say.
Timothy Colin Soulsby, 62, of Mableton, and Vincent Trent McClure, 63, of Atlanta, were both apprehended by officers Thursday night, taken into custody at the Smyrna city jail and then booked into the Cobb jail without bond early Friday morning, records show.
Soulsby faces nine felonies: four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possessing a weapon during a crime, according to his jail record.
McClure faces four felonies in total: two counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault, his jail record shows.
The two robbed the Walgreens Pharmacy on South Cobb Drive near the Cooper Lake Road intersection in southeast Cobb around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Cobb police said.
“During the investigation, it was learned that the suspects were described as an older white male with a beard and an older black male with a beard,” Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said in a news release Friday. “The two male suspects approached the front counter. The white male suspect displayed a machete style knife and then went behind the counter, demanding cash from the drawer. The black male then took the cash drawer and the two suspects fled the store.”
Melton said no one was injured during the incident Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, around 2 p.m., Soulsby and McClure robbed a different Walgreens Pharmacy on Floyd Road in Mableton, Melton said.
“The robbery occurred in a similar manner as the above armed robbery and the suspect descriptions matched the previous incident,” she said. “No items or money were taken during this incident and no injuries occurred.”
Smyrna police were also investigating a third armed robbery of a drug store by suspects with descriptions matching McClure and Soulsby, Melton said, adding that a machete style knife was also used in that incident.
