A black bear, known as Yogi, that roamed Marietta Wednesday will be released in the wild somewhere outside Cobb County, according to the Marietta Police Department.
The roughly 300-pound adult male bear attracted the attention of residents who called 911 before 9 a.m. Wednesday and throughout the day.
Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services announced the first sighting near Laurel Park around 9 a.m. Wednesday and warned residents to use caution. Later, he was seen near Whitlock Avenue and Manning Road, just east of Marietta High School. The bear also reportedly visited multiple neighborhoods in the area. The bear was said to have come from Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park just west of the area.
“The hope was that the bear would return to the woods in the nearby National Park on its own. By early evening it became obvious the bear was quite content with its new home and was in no hurry to leave,” a Marietta Police statement read.
Marietta Police contacted the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, who said using a tranquilizer in the heat during the day could kill the bear. After the sun set and temperatures cooled, trained DNR staff tranquilized the bear around 10:15 p.m.
"Kudos to all involved and special thanks to all the residents who helped by avoiding the area and allowing this to happen safely!" the police department wrote on its Facebook page.
National Park Service Chief Ranger Anthony Winegar was credited with helping Marietta Police Maj. Brian Marshall in monitoring the bear’s movements before it was captured.
Marietta Police initially reported that it was being moved “back to its natural habitat,” but since then DNR officials plan to move the bear to a different habitat outside the county, “at an undisclosed location in North Georgia,” per the police department. The bear will not be tagged or chipped since there were no signs of aggression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.