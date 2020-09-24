Andrew Quawley was among the Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and survived. A little over a century later, the same battlefield is nearly in his granddaughter’s backyard.
Avis Beverly Mercer of Marietta celebrates her 102nd birthday Saturday.
Known as “Bev” to friends, Mercer said her grandfather rarely talked about the war when she was growing up. Mercer said her grandfather was born in Norway, and enlisting in the Army was a way for him to gain U.S. citizenship. She also had two uncles, her mother’s brothers, who fought in the war — one of them died in a Georgia prison, though she doesn’t know where he was buried.
The centenarian was born in 1918, the year the Spanish flu pandemic began in the United States. She doesn’t remember the pandemic, but told the MDJ her father, a farmer who also worked as a constable and later a deputy sheriff, helped people who were suffering from some of the worst symptoms.
After Mercer was married, she and her husband, Donald Mercer, moved to the Burbank area in California, where they both worked at Lockheed Martin. The family moved to Marietta in 1952 when Donald Mercer was transferred to the Lockheed plant here.
They raised a daughter, Sherry, and Bev Mercer worked a variety of different jobs throughout her life — including a few years as a Sprayberry High School substitute teacher.
During the civil rights movement, Mercer was opposed to segregation, and she remembers helping some of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s followers when they came to town; in 1963 she fed marchers who stopped in Atlanta during their trip from Birmingham to Washington, D.C.
Mercer’s granddaughter, Andrea Tucker, said she admires her grandmother’s self-confidence and “spunk.”
“She does what she wants, and she says what she thinks, and she never regrets it,” Tucker said.
Tucker said her grandmother has an impressive green thumb. Though Mercer no longer has a yard, Tucker said she continues to take care of house plants, and possesses a strong sense of style. Mercer’s current signature look is wearing her hair up with a large bow in it, which has led to her being known as “the bow lady.”
“Her confidence allows her to wear some very bold styles, and wear them well...she ‘owns’ them and loves being in the spotlight,” Tucker said. “She regularly gets compliments on her outfits, even to this day!”
For at least 20 years of her life in Georgia, Mercer lived in Kennesaw, where she was generous with neighbors and knew everyone personally, said Jane Poole, who lived on her street and became a close friend. Poole said Mercer would bake something to give to everyone on the street during the holidays.
Over the years, Mercer has enjoyed camping with her family and traveling across the U.S., and has visited “practically everywhere except the Northeast,” she said. She and her husband ventured outside the country to visit Norway, and met some of her grandfather’s relatives. She was inspired by the trip to write a historical novel, her granddaughter said.
Mercer is an avid reader, though in recent years she hasn’t been able to read as much. She is fascinated with outer space; one of her dreams is to live to see some form of life from outside Earth.
“I’m waiting for the extraterrestrials to be walking into my door someday,” she joked.
On Saturday, a small group of family and friends will meet her at the assisted living facility where she lives, Wellstar Atherton Place in Marietta, which has recently opened to visitors by appointment but visits are still limited by COVID-19 restrictions.
The centenarian’s advice to others is to be kind and live life to the fullest.
“Live your life. Don’t put it off. Live it as much as you possibly can, and love yourself,” she said. “Loving yourself also means that you love everyone else around you. Be thoughtful. Be kind. Live life as you live it. Don’t wait until you retire, you may never do it.”
