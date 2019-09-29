Have a nifty car and want to give back? Or just like cars and helping kids? The Marietta PAL Cops & Cars for Kids Car Show just might be right up your alley. The car show will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Marietta, 56 Whitlock Ave, Marietta 30064. The family-friendly event will support Marietta PAL’s youth sports and recreation programs.
“Marietta Police Athletic League is a nonprofit organization that pairs law enforcement with youth through sports and recreation activities to help our youth make positive life decisions and have that positive influence in their lives,” said PAL Executive Director Daneea Badio-McCray.
Marietta PAL is a nonprofit organization that believes “it’s better to build youth than mend adults.”
The show itself is an opportunity to give back to the community. “PAL works with youth. Many of them are from low-income families. Many of them would not otherwise have exposure to quality sports programs the way they have the opportunity to do so with the PAL program,” Badio-McCray said.
PAL provides programs for school-aged youth, from five to 17 years old. PAL offers a variety of daily after-school activities, a summer camp and martial arts, boxing, basketball and dance programs at the Lawrence Street Recreation Center.
The program builds community. “The fact that our police officers — our law enforcement — are partnering with us in these endeavors is a special opportunity. They get to know our kids. Our kids get to know our police officers, the people who serve them in their community. It builds a bond in parents and children alike with our law enforcement community. It’s a fun day as well as an excellent cause to support,” Badio-McCray said.
With Cobb County recently cutting its nonprofit funding, PAL lost a significant part of its resources.
“We hope we will have more sponsors come on board to support the program. We’re trying to replace those funds so we can continue to support these families. Many of these families are low-income, hardworking families. However, they struggle to have support for those children in after school hours,” Badio-McCray said.
“I want to encourage families and the community to come out and meet our kids. I want to encourage the local businesses to help us in this endeavor as well,” she added.
Marietta PAL invites you or your company to become an event sponsor, register your vehicle and bring your family and friends to enjoy the Marietta Cops & Cars for Kids Car Show on Oct. 5.
To register your vehicle, visit mariettapal.org/carshow. Onsite registration will also be available starting at 8 a.m. on the day of the show.
For sponsorship information and more information on the nonprofit, visit mariettapal.org.
