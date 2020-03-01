Spring is almost here, and that means the crack of the bat is once more echoing from baseball diamonds across the country.
Oregon Park Baseball celebrated the start of its season Saturday with a parade to the ballpark in west Cobb.
The young sluggers cheered and waved from the back of pickup trucks along the parade route. Some teams threw out candy to the crowd of parents lining the route, which ran from Burnt Hickory Baptist Church on Due West Road about 3½ miles to the ball field off Old Hamilton Road.
Oregon Park has been hosting recreational baseball games since 1977, and this year's roster is the biggest yet, with more than 1,100 players between 4 and 12 years old.
