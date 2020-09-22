A man police say barricaded himself with a gun in an east Cobb home Tuesday morning has been taken into custody.
Cobb County Police Department reported there had been no injuries at the home on Kingsley Drive, off Post Oak Tritt Road, after negotiators worked with the suspect, who has not been identified, for more than four hours.
The department tweeted at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday that shots were being fired and urged nearby neighbors to stay in their homes.
At 12:12 p.m., the department reported the suspect was in custody and the situation had ended “peacefully,” adding the neighborhood would soon be reopened.
