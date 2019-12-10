A Friday afternoon of drug dealing outside a Marietta barbershop has led to a man’s arrest, police say.
Tony Lamonn Menefee Jr., 28, of Marietta, was apprehended by Marietta police outside the Man Cave Barber Shop on Roswell Road in the afternoon of Dec. 6, after officers had watched him engage in several quick hand-to-hand transactions with barbershop patrons, according to Menefee’s arrest warrant.
Officers said they found Menefee in possession of $2,810 in cash and 19.5 grams of suspected MDMA, an illegal party drug also known as ecstasy or molly, inside the “fanny pack” he was wearing at the time.
The cash was broken up in $1, $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills, police said.
Menefee’s Dec. 6 arrest warrant on a drug possession felony states officers were watching him because he was subject to an earlier arrest warrant on two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and battery in relation to an incident at a QuikTrip on Cobb Parkway in Marietta on the morning of Sept. 24, which was captured on video surveillance.
In that case, Menefee walked up to another man in an aggressive and threatening manner and spat at the victim, police claim.
Witnesses said they saw Menefee hit a woman while both were inside a gold colored Nissan Pathfinder, before Menefee got out of the vehicle and approached the male victim, according to warrants.
“The victim stated he observed the accused striking a female within the vehicle. Affiant (police officer) observed in the video surveillance images several bystanders pause and look at the vehicle the accused was in, leading the affiant to believe that an incident took place within said vehicle,” Menefee’s warrant states. “Furthermore affiant observed a female later step out of the vehicle attempting to grab a child and leave.”
Police said this happened at the QuikTrip on the corner of Cobb Parkway and Allgood Road in north Marietta around 8 a.m. on Sept. 24.
“The victim stated he feared for his safety because of the accused's aggressive behavior charging towards him and threatening to hit him,” Menefee’s warrant states. “Affiant observed images from the business observing the victim keep backing up and away from the accused as the accused aggressively walks towards him making threatening gestures with his arms.”
Menefee’s jail record shows he was released from custody just before 2 a.m. on Sunday on two bond orders totaling $7,000.
On the single felony charge of possessing an illegal drug with intent to distribute, Menefee was subject to a $5,000 bond, his jail record shows.
On the two misdemeanor charges of simple battery (provoked) and simple assault, Menefee had a $2,000 bond, per his record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.