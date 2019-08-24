Downtown Kennesaw was full of savory scents Saturday as the mouth-watering aroma of smoked meat wafted from Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival in Adams Park.
What began in 2000 as a casual barbecue and blues concert with a handful of participants has grown to one of the region’s biggest barbecue festivals with an estimated 65,000 attendees, according to the city.
Though the meat was the main event, the event also featured musical acts on multiple stages, vendors selling everything from handmade jewelry to wooden pan flutes and even a firework finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.