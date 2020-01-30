A 54-year-old man has been arrested, accused of robbing two banks in Austell with a handgun, Cobb police say.
Charles Travick was taken into custody Wednesday morning after police responded to a robbery at the Regions Bank branch near the intersection of Austell Road and East-West Connector, beside WellStar Cobb Hospital, around 9:30 a.m., according to a press release from Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Melton said Travick robbed the bank with a handgun and fled in a silver Kia Optima with an undisclosed amount of money.
“A short pursuit began and led to officers apprehending the suspect without incident,” she said.
Travick is also a suspect in the robbery on Monday of a BB&T bank branch, just a couple of miles along East-West Connector near the Kaiser Permanente West Cobb Medical Center.
Melton said Travick robbed the BB&T bank just before 9 a.m. Monday, armed with a handgun, and left in a silver sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.
“The investigation for both bank robberies has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” she said.
