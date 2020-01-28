County spokesman Ross Cavitt sent out an email Tuesday afternoon saying a proposed ban on the sale of dogs and cats in county pet stores "will not be part of the final Code Amendment package to be voted on in February."
The proposal is among several changes to county code that will receive their first hearing at tonight's meeting of the county's governing board.
Chairman Mike Boyce, the head of the board, argued on Monday with other commissioners over the proposal's withdrawal, saying he did not want to withdraw it before people had an opportunity to comment at tonight's meeting.
In his email, Cavitt said nobody would be prevented from commenting on the proposal.
"Those wishing to speak on the issue will certainly be allowed to do so tonight," he wrote.
Last summer, Cherokee County banned the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores. Supporters said it would benefit animal shelters and deal a blow to shady puppy mills that, they insist, often supply such stores.
