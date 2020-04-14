Over 130,000 Cobb County voters have been mailed two applications for an absentee ballot for the June 9 primaries, causing some confusion.
The double-mailing affected Cobb voters aged 60 years and over, and was the result of the county and the state both deciding to mail absentee ballot applications to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread in communities.
On March 23, Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration announced it would send all county voters aged 60 or older applications for absentee ballots, because those people are considered more susceptible to the new coronavirus.
Not long after, the state decided to mail absentee ballot applications to all 6.9 million registered voters in Georgia, also as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so people can vote without having to visit a public polling location.
The double-mailing to Cobb residents aged 60 and over meant some were confused about whether they needed to complete and return both applications.
“They do not,” said Janine Eveler, director of Cobb Elections and Voter Registration. “Some were confused and called. They thought they had to submit another application.”
Voting process
Voters who have completed and returned either the state or Cobb applications for absentee ballots do not have to complete and return the other, the Cobb elections website clarifies. Regardless, they will receive an absentee ballot in the mail from the state.
Cobb Elections explained on its website it thought the state would take weeks to address absentee ballots for the primary, and county staff planned to have ballot applications sent to 60-plus aged voters by the end of March. Instead, the county ran into issues with its "normally reliable" print vendor as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the meantime, the Secretary of State was able to quickly get their application out in the mail," Cobb elections posted online. "As a result, most voters have already received the “Secure the Vote” application and older voters are just now receiving our mailing.”
Both the March 24 presidential preference primary and the May 19 general primary in Georgia were postponed to June 9 because of COVID-19.
Of the voters who complete and return absentee ballot applications, those who already voted in the presidential preference primary will receive a ballot for the general primary only. Those who have yet to vote in the presidential preference primary will receive a combined ballot.
The county spent just over $63,000 mailing absentee ballot applications to the approximately 131,000 active registered voters aged 60 and over in Cobb, Eveler said, including a little over $50,000 in postage.
As of Tuesday morning, Eveler said an estimated 130,000 applications had been received from Cobb voters, of which the county had processed about 18,000 by Monday.
Completed applications for absentee ballots received by Cobb elections staff are entered into the state system, so the state can then correctly mail ballots to voters.
“We have been told it will start April 21,” Eveler said of the absentee ballots being mailed statewide.
She said although Cobb elections staff are seeing a much greater number of applications for absentee ballots this year than during other primaries, it doesn’t necessarily mean more votes than usual will be cast in Cobb.
“It remains to be seen whether people will follow through and vote on the ballot,” Eveler said.
Pros and cons
There has been mixed reaction to the statewide rollout of absentee ballot applications.
Many are pleased voters are getting the opportunity to cast ballots without visiting polling locations, given the current shelter-in-place orders associated with COVID-19.
But some say the state, in offering absentee ballots to all, has forced a poll tax on voters because they are required to pay for postage to mail in their completed ballots, prompting calls for the state to include paid postage with absentee ballots.
Another potential issue has been raised by east Cobb resident Larry Savage, who is vying for the role of county chairman in this year’s elections.
Savage, a Republican campaigning on fiscal restraint, shared an email with the MDJ on Tuesday that he had sent to Eveler and Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, highlighting his concerns about absentee ballots.
“I hope the elections board does not send the ballots out any earlier than absolutely necessary,” Savage wrote. “As soon as the ballots go out, the election is effectively over.”
Savage said many people will mark their ballot and return it right away and the ballots will then sit, unopened, for weeks until June 9.
“Many candidates for office, especially those challenging an incumbent, will have little or no opportunity to make their case to voters,” he said. “Mailing out the ballots too early will hand a huge advantage to incumbents everywhere in the state.”
