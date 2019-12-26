When Elicia Robinson and her son Jediah climbed into a limo at Baker Elementary School, they had no idea what awaited them.
The mother of six thought her fourth grade son had won a school contest. Neither mom or son knew that about 20 Baker staff members had secretly hopped on a school bus to beat them to their destination — the new home that awaited them just in time for Christmas.
Before they stepped into the limo, the family had been living in a motel. But Star 94’s Jenn Hobby revealed the surprise as the mother and son listened to the radio during their ride.
Robinson, who'd lost her job and home after facing financial hardship last year, was already in tears when she stepped out of the limo in front of her new north Cobb home.
Through a partnership between NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, Atlanta radio station WSTR, better known as Star 94.1 FM, and the Cobb County School District, Robinson and her family were not only given a new home but also had their bills paid for a year, according to school district spokesperson Nan Kiel.
Baker Principal Alison Broughton and local volunteers spent weeks coordinating the surprise, which includes paying off Robinson's car — insurance will also be paid for six months — and taking care of lawn care, pest control and power bills for a year, Kiel said. Volunteers also stocked the family's pantry, furnished the home and put presents under their Christmas tree, she said.
Broughton said she was thrilled to watch the community rally to support the school family.
“It will probably always be the biggest highlight of my career. NorthStar Church and Star94 provided not only a place to call home but restored joy and hope for this sweet Baker family," she said.
Along with the framed art and letters from the children that hung on the walls, came yet another surprise. The community partners secured the family’s belongings they'd thought were lost when they couldn’t pay monthly rental fees for their storage facility.
Assistant Principal Tiffany Hourigan called the home donation a blessing for a kind student and his family.
"(Jediah) shows leadership in our building. He shows kindness, and he is thoughtful, and he is so deserving of having such a great Christmas this year," she said.
Social worker Petrina Fowler agreed. She said Robinson is hardworking, and the family couldn't be more deserving.
"As a social worker, I hear a lot of really tough stories, but working with (Robinson) has been amazing. I’m so excited and happy for her," Fowler said. "This makes it worth being a social worker. It makes my job amazing.”
When reached by the MDJ, Robinson declined to comment.
