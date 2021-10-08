East Cobb’s 9,000-member Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church filed responses to, and countersued, administrators of the Methodist church’s regional governing body on Friday.
In Cobb County Superior Court, Mt. Bethel refuted the claims of the North Georgia Conference of the UMC, a regional body that governs nearly 800 Methodist churches in Georgia. Mt. Bethel asked Judge Mary Staley Clark to order the conference to expedite the process through which Mt. Bethel is seeking to leave the United Methodist Church.
Mt. Bethel has requested that its district superintendent, a mid-level UMC official that oversees part of the conference, schedule an official meeting of Mt. Bethel’s congregants so they can vote on disaffiliating from the UMC. The superintendent has not done so for reasons of "bad faith," Mt. Bethel argues, so the court must order it.
“If the Regional UMC Administrators really believe the rhetoric they have been spreading—that the 50-member Administrative Council unanimous vote (to disaffiliate) was a ‘rogue take-over’ by a few local church leaders who do not in fact speak for the majority—then, LET THE CHURCH VOTE!” Mt. Bethel said in the filings.
Mt. Bethel filed hundreds of pages of legal arguments, citations of church law and documents, its opening legal salvo against the conference.
The conference initiated litigation when it sued Mt. Bethel on Sept. 8, asking the judge to order Mt. Bethel to transfer its millions of dollars in assets to the conference.
Central to the dispute is an internecine war among conservative and progressive factions of the UMC, which is fracturing over issues of LGBTQ marriage and ordination of LGBTQ priests. Mt. Bethel falls on the conservative side.
The assets of UMC churches are held in trust for the benefit of the entire denomination. However, according to church law adopted in 2019, disaffiliating churches can retain their assets when leaving the UMC, if they do so for reasons of conscience related to LGBTQ issues.
Mt. Bethel, which dates back more than 175 years, is the largest church in the conference. It also operates Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, a K-12 school which last year had 680 students. The total market value of Mt. Bethel’s church-owned buildings, vehicles and equipment is $34.6 million, according to 2019 conference data, plus another $1.1 million in financial assets and other liquid assets.
The current battle between Mt. Bethel lay leaders and regional administrators of the UMC broke out in April, when Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson reassigned Mt. Bethel’s then-Senior Pastor Jody Ray (Methodist pastors are periodically reassigned by their bishops, a tradition of “itinerancy” that dates back centuries). Mt. Bethel leaders and congregants mounted a public campaign against Ray’s reassignment, saying the bishop had not properly consulted with Mt. Bethel and suggesting the move was punishment for Ray’s conservative beliefs. Mt. Bethel called the reassignment “deliberately provocative” in Friday’s filings.
Haupert-Johnson has maintained that Ray’s reassignment was standard procedure, within her rights as bishop and that Mt. Bethel refused to engage in discussions about the reassignment. She had tapped Steven Usry, himself a conservative pastor, to replace Ray.
Shortly after came Mt. Bethel’s announcement that it planned to leave the UMC denomination entirely. Ray relinquished his UMC credentials and was hired by Mt. Bethel as CEO and lead preacher.
The conference later announced that it was seizing control of the church and its assets, though no such transfer was made, leading to the lawsuit. The conference and Mt. Bethel engaged in mediation before the lawsuit, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Both sides have said they are legally barred from divulging details of the failed mediation.
Haupert-Johnson has said Mt. Bethel leaders have “cast dispersion on our whole system and dragged it through the press, and I think that is pretty despicable.” Ray made headlines in April by addressing his children during a sermon, telling them to “remember this day, that your daddy didn’t bow the knee nor kiss the ring of progressive theology.”
Court claims
In its Friday filings, Mt. Bethel reiterated its belief that the bishop and the conference are dragging their heels to prevent Mt. Bethel from disaffiliating by not scheduling a vote of Mt. Bethel congregants, a required step in the disaffiliation process. The district superintendent indicated to Mt. Bethel such a vote would likely not be scheduled until next spring.
The disaffiliation rules adopted by the UMC two years ago expire automatically at the end of 2023. Mt. Bethel argues that if the vote is delayed further, the chance to disaffiliate with its assets may be missed.
Mt. Bethel asked the court to declare that Mt. Bethel is not closed and to guarantee Mt. Bethel’s right to keep its property.
“The filing of this lawsuit was further intended to punish Mt. Bethel and to intimidate other traditional Methodist churches in the Conference that might also be considering use of the disaffiliation process,” Mt. Bethel said in its court filings.
When filing suit in September, the conference argued that Mt. Bethel violated the Book of Discipline (laws governing the UMC) by:
♦ Hiring Ray as CEO/lead preacher without proper approval;
♦ Forming a seven-member executive committee with full authority and no time limits on terms without the proper approval process;
♦ Refusing and seeking to limit the role of Steven Usry;
♦ Failing to elect a new chair of the staff/parish relations committee when the previous chair resigned;
♦ Signing a new, 20-year lease of its property to Mt. Bethel Christian Academy without complying with policies such as the approval by the district superintendent.
Mt. Bethel responded to these claims saying Ray’s hire was a staffing matter and within a local church’s authority, and that all “sacramental duties” at Mt. Bethel have been performed by pastors that are still ordained UMC elders.
Mt. Bethel did accept Usry, it says, by paying his salary and providing him “access to the pulpit.”
In regard to the second and fourth claims, Mt. Bethel said the district superintendent has not called meetings where such actions could be approved.
In regard to the lease, Mt. Bethel said the lease is not yet valid and still pending approval.
Arguing against the conference’s demanded asset transfer, Mt. Bethel said the academy would likely lose many students “if the Court enjoins Mt. Bethel’s current leadership or otherwise attempts to subvert its traditional theology.”
The local church also says member donations have declined, since congregants don’t want their money ending up in the conference’s hands.
The conference, Mt. Bethel said Friday, is “asserting ownership over property in a deliberate effort by the Regional UMC Administrators to dry up Mt. Bethel’s resources by deterring member contributions.”
In counterclaims, Mt. Bethel said the bishop and other conference officials engaged in an “intentionally fraudulent scheme,” accusing them of slander of title, breach of contract and fiduciary duty, and claiming Mt. Bethel’s right to damages.
Debate over representation
Mt. Bethel’s legal representation is itself contentious. Mt. Bethel is closely affiliated with the Wesleyan Covenant Association, a group of conservative UMC churches planning a split from the UMC. WCA President Keith Boyette, a lawyer, has applied to help represent Mt. Bethel in the lawsuit, alongside Mt. Bethel’s main legal representation.
The application is still pending, but the conference has petitioned the judge to deny it, saying it’s a conflict of interest.
“One of Mr. Boyette’s primary goals is to take land and buildings currently used by the (UMC) from the (UMC) so that they can be used by a newly formed denomination,” the conference said, before saying Boyette has been involved in the dispute and is a witness necessary to the conference’s case.
The conference believes the application “may be an attempt to prevent discovery into communications between and actions taken by (Mt. Bethel) and Mr. Boyette as they relate to the claims in this matter.”
Those claims echo what the Friends of Mt. Bethel UMC, a group of congregants who support the bishop and are opposed to Ray and the executive council's actions, told MDJ columnist Dick Yarbrough.
“This is about property and power, they say, with Mt. Bethel UMC as a pawn in the struggle,” Yarbrough wrote after interviewing the group’s leaders, Bob Graff and Donna Lachance. “Graff and Lachance charge the current leadership as willing to take the church through turmoil for six months with no end in sight in pursuit of the goal of securing Mt. Bethel UMC property for the WCA’s new church.”
Dozens of people have listed themselves as members of Friends of Mt. Bethel on the group’s website, but the group says many others have been bullied into silence. Haupert-Johnson herself has alleged that Mt. Bethel lay leaders have shamed or removed from leadership members that questioned the current course of action.
The considerable wealth at stake is not lost on either side, though both sides accuse the other of corrupt motivations.
A July open letter to Mt. Bethel congregants, signed by Boyette and dozens of other Methodist leaders from around the country, said the bishop initiated the conflict, knowing it would lead to members leaving and a costly disaffiliation process.
"The context of her (the bishop's) decision is clear," the open letter says. "Mt. Bethel is a traditional church that was likely to leave ... once the Protocol for separation is passed ... The bishop and the North Georgia Conference would lose their largest church and its resources with no payment or recompense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.