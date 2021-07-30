For parents looking for the best back-to-school tips to keep their children as protected as they can be from COVID-19 and generally for a solid start to the school year, Wellstar pediatrician Dr. Andrew Doyle said the first thing to do is schedule an appointment with their pediatrician.
Start off by making sure they're up to date on their required vaccinations and pre-sports physicals and are generally in good health.
Other tips, he said, include making sure students are in a routine of going to bed on time, getting up on time and eating regular, healthy meals.
Also vitally important for the upcoming school year, he said, is making sure any child feeling ill or showing symptoms of illness stays home.
For families who have chosen a virtual option for their children in the upcoming school year, or for students who may have to learn online temporarily, Doyle said it's important to cut down on screen time when possible.
When a student doesn't have to be looking at a computer screen for assignments or class, he said, make sure they're taking breaks, getting outside and exercising.
"If we can limit the amount of time they spend sitting in front of a screen during a non-school day," Doyle said, "that will compensate for the time they have to sit down and be in front of a screen during school."
For parents particularly concerned about COVID-19, Doyle said the best protection is to get their child the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible. If a child is younger than 12, and therefore not yet eligible for a COVID-19 shot, as many adults around them as possible should get vaccinated, he said.
"The fewer contacts that an unvaccinated child has with other unvaccinated people, the less risk there's going to be," Doyle said, adding that if a child can't be vaccinated, adding other "layers of protection" is highly recommended. "Wearing a mask indoors, washing your hands frequently and maintaining distance from others as much as you can do so (in) the school environment."
Doyle also recommended talking to their children about proper safety protocols, like masking, hand washing and social distancing, and explaining to them why it's important, just like they would teach them anything else.
"It's doing it with understanding and talking at their level and knowing nobody's going to be perfect, but just working to encourage them to do the right things for themselves and for others," he said.
To those who still question the safety of the vaccine or have concerns about side effects, Doyle said the vaccines are proven "incredibly safe and of course incredibly effective."
"We've given millions and millions of doses in this country, and we're tracking the effects, and they've been shown to be incredibly safe, with very few side effects, most of which are minor, such as a headache or a sore arm," he said. "Especially in comparison to the risks of COVID disease itself, the vaccine is by far a much safer option."
If a parent has a concern, especially considering their own child's unique medical conditions, they should talk to their doctor — a doctor they trust — about the vaccine.
For other back-to-school tips, visitwww.wellstar.org/articles/back-to-school-care.
