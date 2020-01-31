A couple of baby boomers accused of robbing three Smyrna pharmacies with a machete have each been indicted in Cobb Superior Court on seven felonies.
Timothy Colin Soulsby, 62, of Mableton, and Vincent Trent McClure, 63, of Atlanta, have been in the Cobb County jail for 77 days since their arrest on Nov. 15, 2019. They remain in custody without bond.
Smyrna and Cobb police said they robbed a CVS and two Walgreens pharmacies, armed with a machete, on Nov. 12 and 13 last year, demanding cash from two women and two men working behind the register.
A grand jury indicted both Soulsby and McClure on Jan. 23, on three counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault and three counts of possessing a knife or gun during the commission of a crime.
According to arrest warrants, Soulsby and McClure first robbed the Walgreens at 4371 South Cobb Drive, near the Cooper Lake Road intersection, just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 12. They walked behind the front counter, where a male staff member was standing, and pointed a machete at him, demanding he open the cash register. Another male staff member was also threatened with the large blade but managed to jump over the counter and run to the back of the store, police said.
According to officers, Soulsby and McClure took the entire register, as well as several large bills under the cash till before leaving the store. Both suspects were filmed on store cameras during the robbery, warrants state.
The next day, just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 13, Soulsby and McClure went to the CVS pharmacy located at the same Smyrna intersection, across the road from the Walgreens, per warrants.
They entered the CVS at 4345 South Cobb Drive and approached a female staff member behind the till, police said, pointing the blade at the right side of her waist while demanding money.
Soulsby then took the cash register, containing $280, and the two suspects left the store, warrants state.
Hours later, around 11 p.m., police said Soulsby and McClure went to another Smyrna Walgreens, about four miles away on Cobb Parkway just north of the Perimeter, and once again demanded money from a female staff member behind the cash register, using the machete to threaten her.
They told the woman to stop screaming, shut up and open the till, before taking the entire cash register containing $211, police said.
“During the investigation, it was learned that the suspects were described as an older white male with a beard and an older black male with a beard,” a Cobb police spokeswoman said in a November 2019 news release about the case, adding that no one was injured during the robberies.
Records show Soulsby was arrested several times in 2018, accused of stealing beer from at least three different gas stations in Smyrna. McClure has no prior arrests in Cobb, according to recent records.
Why the need to use what appears to be an intentional slight toward "baby boomers. I suppose we could ascertain the writer is a mindless, dimwitted "millennial' that's guilty of ageism...
