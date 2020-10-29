The Marietta Police Department advises to avoid Whitlock Ave at Durham St. Wires down on the roadway have closed Whitlock Ave and Durham Street and will require a detour of traffic for an unforseen amount of time. In addition, there are road closures all over the city from trees and wires in the roadway. Stay home unless you have no choice and use caution driving if you have to leave, MPD said in a statement early Thursday.
Cobb County issued the following statement at about 7:30 a.m.
The remnants of Hurricane Zeta came through Cobb County in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, knocking down hundreds of trees across the county, cutting power to thousands, and had officials urging residents to delay their morning commute or work from home.
Cobb DOT crews are responding to 150 tree calls and have pulled in crews from the Water and PARKS Departments to assist in the cleanup. Cobb Firefighters handled multiple rescues from trees that fell into houses or on cars, and Cobb Police are dealing with multiple intersections without working stoplights.
Crews will assess the situation after daylight and could change the late opening plans, but here is some of what is in place right now:
Cobb County Government offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. Employees who cannot safely travel should contact their supervisors.
Cobb County Magistrate Court will delay cases until 10 a.m. Those with hearings scheduled this morning should report at 10 a.m. or call 770-528-8900 at that time.
Advance Voting locations will not open until 10 a.m. However, be advised power issues at some locations could delay opening further.
CobbLinc will attempt to run routes today, but only where safe, and riders should expect delays.
Check back for updates.
