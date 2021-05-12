The national average price of gas has surpassed $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014, an industry monitor announced Wednesday.
The milestone points to the escalating energy crisis following a cyberattack last weekend on Colonial Pipeline, which delivers nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel supply.
GasBuddy, a fuel price monitoring app, said in a news release the historic high isn’t entirely based on the pipeline shutdown. Rising demand for fuel as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, coupled with ongoing supply chain difficulties, could have driven fuel prices past the $3 mark anyway.
Suppliers are already feeling the squeeze of the pipeline shutdown. Kim Gresh, president of the S.A. White Oil Company, said this week has been the worst for sourcing fuel she’s ever seen—including during catastrophes like Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey.
“We just drive from terminal to terminal and cannot load,” Gresh said. “On my wholesale side, what I buy for construction accounts and that type, I mean, there is nothing out there.”
Gresh has heard rumors that supplies should start bouncing back by the end of the week, but until then, her drivers are having to go to Alabama to load their fuel trucks.
Shortages and panic buying has raised concerns of price gouging around the state. As part of an executive order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp this week, vendors are prohibited from charging more for fuel than before the order went into effect, “unless the increased prices accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it,” plus the average retail markup in the 10 days prior to the state of emergency.
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton directed city marshals to deliver notices to all gas stations in the city limits Tuesday evening warning them that any such price gouging would be reported to the state. Norton said his office had already received about 50 complaints of high prices.
“We’re putting everybody on notice that if they’re going to gouge our citizens, that they’re going to be reported to the state. We’re paying attention,” Norton said.
Cobb County government has not yet received any reports of price gouging and has not taken any enforcement action, said spokesperson Ross Cavitt. Should the county hear of any price gouging, he added, any reports will be referred to the Georgia Attorney General’s consumer protection office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
