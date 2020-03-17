An autopsy report in the latest death of a Cobb County inmate shows the man died after his spleen ruptured as a result of a fall at the Cobb jail. The Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death an accident.
Christopher Lawrence Hart, 45, died in November and was one of seven inmates who died between December 2018 and November 2019 while in custody at the Cobb jail.
The Cobb Sheriff’s Office has received criticism over the deaths from Cobb residents and families of the inmates, as well as civil rights organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU has called on Sheriff Neil Warren to ensure adequate living conditions for inmates inside the jail and increase transparency about those conditions with the public.
The medical examiner’s autopsy report shows Hart had a history of liver scarring, likely attributed to “chronic alcoholism,” as well as a history of seizure disorder consistent with alcohol withdrawal syndrome. The report notes Hart’s appearance was at the time of his death “markedly older” than his age would suggest.
At the time of Hart’s death, the Cobb Sheriff’s Office said staff believed his death stemmed from a pre-existing medical condition.
In an emailed statement, Glenn Daniel, sheriff’s office spokesman, said the internal investigation into Hart’s death remains open. But, he added, “At the time of the incident, Mr. Hart promptly received medical attention.”
Hart entered the jail on Nov. 14, and two days later was caught on video at about 2:30 p.m falling twice inside his cell, the medical examiner’s report shows.
“(Hart) stood up and then fell forward. The other inmate in the cell helped him up and sat him back down,” the medical examiner’s report states. “A few minutes later, he fell forward again. This time, Mr. Christopher Hart was unable to brace himself, and presumably, he struck his abdomen during this event.”
The report continues that within a minute, Hart was placed in a wheelchair and then a gurney, where he appeared to seize in the jail infirmary. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he reportedly had more seizures and where it was discovered his spleen had ruptured.
Hart’s condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at the hospital, and he later died of his injuries, the report concludes.
