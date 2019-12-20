A North Cobb High School student sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while leaving the school on Friday afternoon, district spokesperson Nan Kiel confirmed to the MDJ.
Kiel said an investigation into the collision, which happened off campus, is ongoing. She said state and federal privacy laws prevent the district from providing further details.
“We will continue to support our community, ensuring student safety is a top priority," Kiel said in an emailed statement.
Cobb students were released early on Friday. High school students were released at 11:30 a.m., elementary at 12:30 p.m. and middle school at 1:30 p.m., according to the district website.
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood also confirmed that the student was transported by ambulance to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for evaluation.
