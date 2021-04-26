Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a fifth suspect in a group believed to be responsible for the recent murder of a Bethlehem woman. An Austell man is included as a suspect in the group.
Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, as well as three other suspects, were named in the recent murder of Bethlehem’s Rossana Delgado in Gilmer County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday asked for information on the fifth suspect, whose identity is not yet known, but whose picture they released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), report the information online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Garcia; Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City.
Officials believe all five suspects may have fled the state.
Delgado was reported missing April 16. Her body was found by Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office deputies April 20 at a home in Cherry Log. She was last seen in DeKalb County the day she was reported missing.
Investigators are still trying to identify the fifth suspect, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release. The GBI is collaborating in the investigation with the Gilmer and Barrow counties' sheriff’s offices, and the DeKalb and Chamblee police departments “as well as multiple state, local and Federal agencies.”
Anyone who has seen the named suspects is encouraged to contact the GBI by phone at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or on the GBI’s website at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
5 illegal aliens...real stand-up guys.......NOT!!
