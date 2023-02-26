SMYRNA — The Black History Month Dinner hosted by the city of Smyrna, postponed multiple times over the years because of the pandemic, convened Friday evening at the Smyrna recreation center.
Over 150 people were eager to listen to the night’s keynote speaker, Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of “She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman.”
Councilmember Lewis Wheaton welcomed and thanked the guests for coming, reminding them that the proceeds from the evening would benefit the foundations for Griffin and Campbell middle schools, before introducing Dunbar to loud applause.
“It is special to be here this evening,” Dunbar said. “I’m hoping that what I talk about tonight is a continuing journey of being American. Of what we deal with now. Making connections which allow us to see our own stories in the past.”
Dunbar spoke about an experience she had when, as a first-grader in 1977, the television miniseries “Roots” aired. Over 100 million people viewed the program, Dunbar stated.
“It wasn’t until I was much older that I understood the importance of millions of people seeing the representation of their ancestors on television,” Dunbar said. “We held fast to the symbolic importance of this being on television. We were simply grateful to have the stories of the enslaved reach a wide audience. We didn’t really understand the larger context, but children find ways of figuring things out and they take different things from it.”
Dunbar discussed the famous scene in “Roots” where the character Kunta Kinte, after much violence, finally speaks the name the enslaver gave to him, Toby, instead of his African name. This was a moment of loss, she stated.
“How do we introduce the story of slavery?” Dunbar asked the audience. “Ultimately violence is at the center of a complicated past. Tonight, I want to make these connections with the person we think we know, Harriet Tubman. I want to reintroduce her name.”
Harriet Tubman is best known as the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad — a network of secret routes enslaved African Americans used during the 1800s to escape to freedom. Tubman would make the journey to lead people out of enslavement at least 13 times, Dunbar said.
Dunbar discussed how the Black Lives Matter movement reminds Americans of the people and names who have been and continue to be lost to violence, adding that social reform is an ongoing process.
“She was a social justice advocate. Tubman lived a long life. One of the things I wanted to convey with this book was to broaden the picture,” Dunbar said.
Dunbar discussed how Tubman was someone who died in the 20th century – 1913. Tubman’s grandparents were brought to the shores of America in the late 18th century.
“When we think about who founded this nation, Tubman’s grandmother was brought to the eastern shore of Maryland during this time,” Dunbar said.
With her book, Dunbar said she was trying to tell the story of a complex woman who dedicated her life to social justice, and how her influence still inspires new generations.
After the presentation, a long line formed to get books autographed by the author.
Sloane Freeman, an 11-year-old sixth-grader from Campbell Middle School, smiled as she spoke to the author and got her to sign the book
“I really enjoyed listening and learning about Harriett Tubman,” Freeman said.
Her 10-year-old brother, Seth Freeman, a fifth-grader at Smyrna Elementary, echoed his sister.
“It was great, it was nice!” Seth said. “I’m looking forward to reading more books.”
