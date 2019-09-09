A man who violently tried to kidnap a woman from her Austell home in the middle of the night is now behind bars facing five charges, police say.
Michael Dantez Epps, 23, of Atlanta, was arrested around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the victim’s Austell residence where police say he physically attacked the woman and dragged her from within her house to a car parked outside, where he forced her into the rear seat.
Police say Epps punched the woman with a closed fist, attempted to choke her, pulled her hair and dragged her along the ground just before 1:30 a.m.
“This resulted in the victim suffering from a scraped knee and several braids of her hair being pulled out,” Epps’ arrest warrant states, adding that he also dragged the victim from within her house to the car outside and forced her into the rear seat.
Police say this was witnessed by several people, one of whom tried to intervene to help the woman.
Jail records show Epps is in custody without bond on a felony charge of kidnapping as well as a misdemeanor count of battery.
He is also subject to a $10,000 bond on three other charges, unrelated to the attempted kidnapping, records show.
The other charges are theft by shoplifting, possessing a controlled substance and possessing tools for the commission of a crime.
