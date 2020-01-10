A couple of Austell teenagers have been indicted on malice murder and other charges in relation to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man at a trailer park in south Cobb in November.
Kevin Omar Mendez, 17, and Tony Alfredo Montano, 14, shot Roman Orlando Mejia-Nunez, of Austell, at the Waverly Mobile Home Park at 100 Plantation Hill Road in Mableton just after midnight on Nov. 2, 2019, authorities allege.
Both teenagers were indicted by a grand jury in Cobb County Superior Court this week on four counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, records show.
Mendez remains in custody without bond at the Cobb adult detention center, where he has been the last 66 days since his Nov. 4, 2019 arrest, his jail record shows.
Montano, who was 14 years old at the time of the shooting, according to warrants, was taken into custody at the county’s youth detention center, police said, and there is no public jail record available for him.
Mejia-Nunez had been in a dispute with Mendez and Montano for weeks, police said.
Mejia-Nunez and his friends arrived at the trailer park on Nov. 2 and a confrontation between them and Mendez and Montano ensued, during which Mendez and Montano shot at Mejia-Nunez with a revolver pistol, hitting him in the side, warrants state.
Mejia-Nunez was taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, but died from his injuries, records show.
