Two Austell teenagers were arrested at Bryant Elementary School in Mableton on Thursday, having weapons on site, jail records show.
Kedrick Lamar Lacey Jr., 17, and LaDareon Ganier Ladd, 18, were both apprehended at the elementary school on Factory Shoals Road by Cobb County School District police around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
Each faces a single felony charge of possessing a weapon at a school as well as a single misdemeanor charge of disrupting school.
Jail records show both were released on $5,000 bond orders early Friday, having spent less than 24 hours in custody.
The teens were reportedly found with two BB guns and a machete inside a vehicle in the carpool line, prompting a temporary lockdown at the school.
