An Austell teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges after crashing a stolen vehicle, killing his 17-year-old brother in the process, according to Cobb authorities.
DeQuario Tiyone Lovett, 16, was indicted by a grand jury in the Cobb Superior Court on five counts on Dec. 5, in relation to a crash that occurred in south Cobb on July 23, records show.
Lovett was arrested and taken into custody Oct. 28 and transported to the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center, police said.
He has been indicted on a single count of felony murder, two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, and single counts of theft by taking and misdemeanor count of driving without a license, records show.
Police said Lovett stole a black 2014 Nissan Altima while it was parked at the “gas island” at the QuikTrip on Riverside Parkway at the Interstate 20 exit in Austell around 8:45 p.m. on July 23, which was captured on surveillance footage.
He was then spotted by police driving the car almost an hour later, near Shenandoah Trail in Austell, about two and a half miles from where the car was stolen, his warrant states.
Officers pursued and attempted to stop the vehicle but Lovett accelerated to a speed of 93 mph on Mableton Parkway, police said.
The short police pursuit was abandoned due to the dangerous speed in what is a 45 mph zone, police said.
Minutes later, Lovett crashed the car, in which his brother, 17-year-old DeAngelo Tyrone Lovett, of Austell, was the front seat passenger.
The Nissan crossed the northbound lanes of Mableton Parkway to pass another southbound vehicle, and collided head-on with a gray Lexus being driven northbound by 31-year-old Austell resident Jimmy Quadri, police said.
A third vehicle, a black 2013 Infiniti, then collided with the Nissan, officers said.
DeAngelo Lovett was pronounced dead at the scene, near the intersection of Mableton Parkway and Hunnicut Road, and DeQuario Lovett was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Quadri, the Lexus driver, was transported to WellStar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Infiniti, 36-year-old Douglasville resident Fabian Johnson, did not require medical attention at the scene, police said.
Lovett was charged on an adult warrant through the Cobb Magistrate Court, police said.
(1) comment
At least it wasn’t an innocent person.
