An officer in the Austell Police Department is accused of molesting a 7-year-old girl, authorities said.
Matthew Darren Atkins, 55, of Austell, was arrested by Cobb County police Wednesday and charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of violating an oath by a public officer, jail records show.
According to his arrest warrant, Atkins repeatedly inappropriately touched the girl and forced her to touch him. He is also accused of engaging in a sex act in front of her.
Thursday, he remained in the Cobb County jail without bond.
A representative of Austell Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
