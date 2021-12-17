Austell Police Chief Bob Starrett resigned this week amid a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into “discrepancies” in paperwork tied both to the department’s K-9 unit and the now-former chief himself.
Interim Chief Natalie Poulk confirmed on Friday Starrett's resignation but referred other questions to Elizabeth Young, the city clerk. Young did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
The investigation was sparked by an open records request from FOX-5 Atlanta seeking veterinary bills from the department. Upon retrieving the bills, the department reported the documents to the GBI prior to releasing them.
“There were some things in there that we had some questions on, so we just called in the GBI for a couple of discrepancies and just to make sure that we were on the up and up,” Poulk said earlier this month.
“Nobody else has access to anything. Nobody else could have done anything without some kind of authorization. So it’s nobody except for, unfortunately, Bob Starrett,” she added.
The GBI provided the following statement earlier this month:
“On Monday, November 29, 2021, the Austell Police Department asked the GBI to look into allegations of wrongdoing by Chief Bob Starrett surrounding the Austell P.D. K9 Unit. The investigation is active and ongoing.”
The GBI declined to answer further questions regarding the investigation. Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons also told the MDJ he couldn’t provide any further information at the time. Clemons could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Starrett, the department’s longtime chief, recently came under fire following news reports that both he and Poulk were serving as head of the department. The city, in other words, had two chiefs on its payroll. Mayor Clemons told FOX-5 Starrett was working from home until his retirement next year.
