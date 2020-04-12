AUSTELL -- For years, Reec Swiney III and his father, Reec Swiney Jr., have helped people around metro Atlanta through their Austell nonprofit, Positive American Youth.
When people began losing their jobs in record numbers as a result of the coronavirus -- Swiney III included -- the DJ knew the nonprofit's food pantry would be as vital as ever.
"We're trying to help the people in the immediate area in Cobb," Swiney III said, "because we got a lot of people that are hardworking, being laid off, and running out of food."
Sunday, hundreds of people drove through the Treadmill Complex off Austell Powder Springs Road, just east of C.H. James Parkway, to pick up boxes of snacks and other goods to help them weather the crisis.
Volunteers in masks and gloves waved people through the building's parking lot and deposited the boxes in their backseats or trunks to limit contact and potential spread of the virus.
Mayor Ollie Clemons, standing near a large sign that read "#Austell you count 2020," waved at them as they drove by.
The event's goal was twofold. In addition to providing food to people in need, it also encouraged their participation in the census, something in which Austell residents have lagged relative to their peers in other parts of the county.
The Census is the county's decennial population count, and it is used to determine, among other things, the amount of federal money that flows to state and local governments. The fewer people who participate, the less money will be made available for their communities.
Just over 40% of households in Austell have been counted in the 2020 census as of Tuesday. The city also had the lowest final response rate (48.5%) of any in Cobb in 2010.
"Even in the midst of this tremendous amount of chaos that this virus has sent, we still want people to know it's still important that you get counted," he said. "Because at the end of the day, once we get past this, because we will, we will get past this, that is when that census information will be critical for our community."
In addition to the hard-to-miss sign, flyers were placed in boxes encouraging people to take the census.
The event was organized within a week, Swiney III said. Among the volunteers were Timothy Moss, owner of Around the Town Moving and Storage, his employees, and city councilmembers Devon Myrick and Valerie Anderson.
Moss said he has been fortunate; his business has not taken a massive hit as a result of the government-imposed shutdown officials hope will slow the virus's spread.
In between hauling boxes to people's cars, Myrick explained he has followed the Swineys and the work they do in the metro area, and wanted to help them during the crisis.
"Parents are running out of work, running out of food and this is a very positive thing to help the community," he said. "Couldn't be a better day than Easter Sunday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.