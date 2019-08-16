An Austell man’s involvement in a multi-million dollar car fraud scheme has been revealed by the Department of Justice.
Giovanni “Riq” Cartier, 55, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $1.7 million after pleading guilty in April 2018 to bank fraud conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Friday in a news release about the case.
Cartier, of Austell, was also sentenced to three years of supervision upon release from prison, the release states.
He was one of seven people prosecuted in relation to a fraud scheme through which they obtained just over $1.7 million in bank and credit union loans for fake car purchases, court records show.
U.S. Attorney Byung Pak said the scheme lasted four years during which time the conspirators sought over 80 auto loans worth about $2.7 million, obtaining most of that amount.
“This scam was designed to trick lenders, which in this case were mostly credit unions, into granting loans for sham car sales,” he said. “These defendants’ ‘creative financing’ company specialized in ‘auto loan conversions,’ which was simply fraud.”
He said the defendants started their fraud scheme by incorporating businesses that appeared to be auto dealerships but were actually shell corporations with names like Premier Luxury Motors, Platinum Motors Auto Sales and 5-Star Motorsports.
These companies had no employees, no cars, no car lots and no dealership licenses, Pak said.
The accused recruited individuals to apply for car loans with banks and credit unions, claiming they were purchasing a car from one of the fake companies.
Because there were no cars or assets to repossess, lenders were unable to do anything when the loans were never repaid.
“If a loan check was issued to the loan applicant, the proceeds would be deposited into financial accounts opened by the conspirators and held in the names of the fake companies,” Pak said.
“The conspirators and the loan applicants would then split the money and never pay back the lender.”
Others involved in the scheme included 58-year-old Sandy Springs resident Michael Miller, who was sentenced to two years in prison, five years of supervised release and restitution of $316,826.
Kirk Evans, 46, of Ellenwood, was sentenced to three years probation with six months of home detention and ordered to pay $47,799 in restitution.
Brooklyn, New York, resident Melvin Goode Wentt, 59, also known as Melvin Goode, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison, five years of supervised release and $765,603.25 restitution.
Rhaine Yamabushi, also known as Marchelle Mathis, 45, of Florence, South Carolina, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, three years of supervised release and $164,995 in restitution.
Vladimir Marcellus, 31, of Ventura, California, was sentenced to three years probation with 240 days of home detention and $164,995 in restitution.
Pak said one defendant in the case, investigated by the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service, is awaiting extradition from the United Kingdom.
