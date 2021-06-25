An Austell man has been sentenced to two life sentences after a jury convicted him of multiple counts of sexually abusing minors.

Luis Alonso Lopez, 50, sexually abused two minors between 2008 and 2017, according to Lindsay Raynor of the Cobb District Attorney's Office. 

Lopez was found guilty of seven counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation.

The sentencing was rendered by Judge Ann B. Harris, who said Lopez "robbed (the victims) of their childhood."

Lopez was first arrested for the crimes in 2019, when the two victims told Cobb Police they had been abused at a Mableton home.

