An Austell man has been named as a suspect in the recent Gilmer County murder of Bethlehem's Rossana Delgado.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and three other people: Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Officials believe a fifth person, who has yet to be identified, was involved in Delgado's murder. Officials also believe all five suspects have fled the state.
Delgado was reported missing April 16. Her body was found by Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office deputies April 20 at a home in Cherry Log, Georgia. She was last seen in DeKalb County the day she was reported missing.
Investigators are still trying to identify the fifth suspect, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release. The GBI is collaborating in the investigation with the Gilmer and Barrow counties sheriff's offices, and the DeKalb and Chamblee police departments "as well as multiple state, local and Federal agencies."
Anyone who has seen the named suspects is encouraged to contact the GBI by phone at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or on the GBI's website at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
