An Austell man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of committing multiple crimes on three occasions, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.
Rasheed Oran Jakes, 32, was sentenced in Cobb Superior Court by Chief Judge Reuben Green after a jury took just 45 minutes to convict Jakes on Thursday morning, a DA’s office news release stated Friday.
“The case began Nov. 30, 2017, when a person was shot inside Jakes’ apartment on Riverside Parkway,” the DA’s office said. “Jakes left the injured person at a hospital, where medical personnel contacted police regarding the shooting. Cobb police then went to Jakes’ apartment, where they found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and more than six ounces of marijuana.”
Per court records, Jakes was arrested on charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute.
While he was on bond for those charges, he failed to appear in court on Oct. 11, 2018, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, the DA’s office said.
On the afternoon of March 5, 2019, Cobb police officers patrolling the area of Riverside Parkway attempted to stop a vehicle Jakes was driving, per the DA’s release.
“Jakes stopped his vehicle briefly, but as the officer approached, Jakes put his vehicle in gear and rammed the police vehicle, nearly striking the officer,” the DA’s release stated. “Other officers soon immobilized his vehicle. During his arrest, police found more drugs and two 9mm handguns in his vehicle.”
Judge Green said drugs are killing the community, and along with drugs go weapons.
“You put a lot of people at risk with your behavior,” Green told Jakes.
Jakes was sentenced to 30 years, with 25 to serve. His jail record shows he has spent the last year behind bars since being arrested and booked into the Cobb jail on March 5, 2019.
Per Jakes’ March 2019 arrest warrant, he faced 11 charges at that time including aggravated assault of an officer, reckless driving and possessing drugs and firearms.
