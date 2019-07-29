A 56-year-old Austell man is dead after a three-car collision on Powder Springs Road, police say.
Sobhi Terfas died in WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta shortly after the 8 a.m. crash Saturday, near Green Drive in southwest Marietta.
Police say Terfas was driving a blue 1995 Toyota T100 truck in the right northbound lane on Powder Springs Road, when he attempted to pass a black 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 truck in the left northbound lane.
The left rear bumper of Terfas’ Toyota clipped the right front bumper of the Dodge Ram as it moved ahead and into the left lane, police say.
This caused the Toyota to rotate and cross through the center turn lane into the southbound lanes of Powder Springs Road, where it was struck by a southbound red 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 truck pulling a trailer.
Police say the front of the 1998 Dodge slammed into the passenger side of Terfas’ Toyota, and that he was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers say the driver of the first car Terfas hit, the black 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, was 36-year-old Alejandra Dorvil, of Marietta, who did not require medical attention at the scene.
The driver of the southbound 1998 Dodge was identified by police as 41-year-old Mario Ramirez, of Canton, Georgia, who was also uninjured.
A 15-year-old rear seat passenger of Ramirez’ truck was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
