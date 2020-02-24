An Austell man accused of shooting a Cobb County police officer has been charged in relation to the incident by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
James Edward Rucker, 58, is accused of shooting Cobb police officer Tobias Sams in the arm during an incident at Rucker’s Ellison Court home in Austell on Feb. 12.
A Cobb County arrest warrant for Rucker, obtained by the GBI on Feb. 18, states Sams and fellow Cobb policeman Andrew Sweeney responded to a complaint from Rucker’s neighbor that shots had been fired at Rucker’s property.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 Sams climbed the stairs to Rucker’s front door while Sweeney remained standing in Rucker’s driveway, the warrant states.
Sams knocked and announced ‘Cobb County police’ three or four times, then Rucker opened the main front door, leaving an outer glass door in place, while pointing a handgun at Sams, per the warrant.
“Officer Sams yelled ‘gun’ and then heard shots fired,” the warrant states. “Officer Sams looked away to keep glass from hitting him in the face. When Officer Sams looked back, he no longer saw Rucker. As Officer Sams was going down the stairs, he observed Rucker lying near the stairs inside the house and realized that he himself had gotten shot.”
The GBI said a Beretta handgun was found on the stairs inside Rucker’s house.
Sams was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound on one of his arms and was later released, police said.
Rucker, who was shot by Cobb police multiple times in the torso, was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where he remains under police guard, facing a single felony charge of aggravated assault of an officer with a weapon, records show.
For this, Rucker is subject to a $15,000 bond order, per his arrest warrant.
Once the GBI has finished its investigation into the officer involved shooting, the case will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review, as is standard procedure.
Police said nobody else was injured or involved in the incident.
