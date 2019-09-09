An Austell man has spent the last two weeks behind bars after police say he violently beat his girlfriend at her apartment while a one-year-old child and another juvenile were present.
Raju Brandon Neapollioun, 35, is charged with felony aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of battery and one count of cruelty to children in the third degree, jail records show.
Police say he repeatedly hit the victim — his girlfriend — in the face and head, causing her to have a swollen black eye and extreme swelling on her forehead.
Officers claim Neapollioun also tried to stab the victim with a kitchen knife during the attack, which happened between 4:55 p.m. and 7:51 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the victim’s home in the Whisperwood Apartments off Factory Shoals Road in Austell.
His arrest warrant states the victim tried to defend herself as Neapollioun was trying to stab her, and called out for a witness to call 911.
It further states Neapollioun grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed her into a bed, which was witnessed by a juvenile and a 1-year-old child present in the apartment at the time.
Jail records show Neapollioun was denied bond for three charges, and is subject to a $3,500 bond on one of the battery charges.
He has remained in custody at the county jail since his Aug. 26 arrest by sheriff’s deputies at the victim’s apartment.
