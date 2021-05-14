Jerry Lee, the Austell Police Department K-9 who was shot by a suspect last month, is undergoing surgery to have his leg amputated.
”The original plan was for Jerry Lee to be in a molded splint with hopes of the bones fusing together,” the department wrote on Facebook Thursday. “Jerry Lee went to the doctor this past week and it was determined the best outcome for Jerry Lee’s quality of life would be to remove his leg.”
The plan is for the dog to stay overnight at the veterinarian for observation and have his stitches removed two weeks later.
Jerry Lee was shot by Dequan Cortez Glenn, 24, who was fleeing from police on foot near Interstate 20 in Douglasville. Glenn later was killed as police searched for him. Preliminary autopsy findings are that Glenn shot himself, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
A Facebook group has been set up for the dog and attracted more than 3,100 members. Users have been posting prayers for Jerry Lee, as well as pictures of their own dogs. The Georgia Police K-9 Foundation has set up a fundraiser for Jerry Lee’s medical bills that had raised $3,300 from 67 donors by Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.