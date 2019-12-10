Those who get their wastewater services from the city of Austell will see their bills increase.
At its December meeting, the City Council approved 4-0 a plan to increase rates by 49 cents per 1,000 gallons, effective Dec. 1.
City staff said the increase was necessary after the Cobb County Water System increased the rate the city has to pay by 49 cents.
Ratepayers inside the city will see their rate go from $5.91 per 1,000 gallons to $6.40 per 1,000 gallons. That means an average bill will rise $2.11, from $55.25 to $57.36.
Those outside the city will see their rate go from $6.17 per 1,000 gallons to $6.67 per 1,000 gallons. An average bill for a nonresident will go up $2.15, from $57.49 to $59.64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.