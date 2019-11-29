A Douglasville man has been arrested and charged in relation to the armed robbery of an Austell pharmacy earlier this month.
Jayvias Shermondrae Lott, 28, was apprehended by Cobb sheriff’s deputies in Douglas County around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, his jail record states.
Police say Lott entered the Thomas Drugs pharmacy on Jefferson Street in Austell around 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 10, wearing a motorcycle helmet and brandishing a semi-automatic handgun.
Lott pointed the gun at two female employees, one of whom was a juvenile, and presented them with a handwritten list of drugs, demanding they fill his backpack with the prescription-only medication, his arrest warrant states.
Lott jumped the counter when another employee made toward the pharmacy safe, and ordered the two female employees to the ground, police said.
His backpack was then filled with over $1,500 worth of various narcotics prescribed for severe pain, anxiety, cough, allergies and motion sickness, records show.
The drugs were Endocet, Oxycodone, Oxycontin, Oxymorphone, Promethazine, Alprazolam and Codeine, “in various milligrams of each,” police said.
Lott left the pharmacy through the front door with the stolen drugs, his warrant states.
He remains in custody without bond at the Cobb County jail, facing six charges, of which five are felonies, records show.
Lott is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a gun during theft, felony armed robbery, and misdemeanor theft, his jail record states.
Thomas Drugs was established in Austell in 1975, according to its website.
The business is within a small strip mall on Jefferson Street, which runs parallel to Veterans Memorial Highway in downtown Austell.
