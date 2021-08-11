AUSTELL — The Cobb County Adult Detention Center is well-run and its inmates are well-treated, an auditor has found.
The detention center is run by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens requested the audit shortly after taking office Jan. 1. His predecessor, Neil Warren, came under fire in late 2019 after a series of deaths at the detention center, and management of the facility became the key issue in the run-up to November’s election.
Speaking during the second of Owens’ quarterly reports Wednesday evening at the Cobb Public Safety Training Center, Jack Ryan, co-director at the Legal and Liability Risk Management Institute, recommended the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office upgrade outdated security cameras at the detention center and train deputies to better recognize medical emergencies among inmates there, among other things.
By and large, however, Ryan found no glaring problems after visiting the detention center and reviewing requested documents and videos. “Gotcha” tactics his firm uses during audits to determine whether employees are cutting corners yielded nothing, he said.
Beginning his presentation, Ryan lauded Owens’ “proactive” decision to have an auditor review the detention center’s policies and procedures.
“In many cases, you know, in these audits, we’re called in after the fact. I really love to do an audit that doesn’t come on the heels of a major problem,” he said. “I love it when a sheriff has the foresight to say, you know, I want to take a look at the way we’re doing things, and compare that to … best practices.”
Speaking after Wednesday night’s event, Ryan said he was familiar with the controversy that began during Warren’s tenure. Six inmates at the detention center died in 2019, and the state chapter of the ACLU, local activists and former inmates blamed Warren’s management of the facility, as did then-candidate Owens, a major at the Cobb police department.
Asked why he’d given a passing grade to a facility so recently mired in controversy, Ryan credited the recent change in leadership.
“The leadership was managing by walking around, and the employees appreciated that, and when employees appreciate being appreciated, they tend to do their job better,” he said.
Before his ouster, Warren had argued deaths under his watch could not have been avoided, and were an inevitable, if unfortunate, fact of housing a population with such rates of illness and drug addiction.
Ryan conceded that is indeed true — to a degree.
“What we have to do is, we have to try to find ways to diminish that, and that’s exactly what the sheriff is trying to do,” he said.
Two inmates at the detention center have died in Owens’ first eight months in office. One was ruled a suicide. The other is still under investigation, Owens said Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.