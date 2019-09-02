Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary.
The fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.
Officials said they received a “tremendous” number of calls from people in flooded homes. A radio station received more than 2,000 distress messages, including reports of a 5-month-old baby stranded on a roof and a grandmother with six grandchildren who cut a hole in a roof to escape rising floodwaters. Other reports involved a group of eight children and five adults stranded on a highway and two storm shelters that flooded.
On Sunday, Dorian’s maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph, with gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.
By 2 p.m. Monday, the storm’s top sustained winds fell slightly to 150 mph. It was crawling along Grand Bahama Island at just 1 mph.
Meanwhile in the United States, the National Hurricane Center extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts. Forecasters expected Dorian to stay off shore, but meteorologist Daniel Brown cautioned that “only a small deviation” could draw the storm’s dangerous core toward land.
Kate Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City said the storm is not likely to affect Cobb County, where Tuesday’s forecast called for sunny weather and highs in the low 90s, but Georgia’s coastal areas could be hard hit.
Forecasters said Dorian could begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. The system is expected to spin 40 to 50 miles off Florida, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west.
On Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for 12 southeast Georgia counties in anticipation of the storm. Those counties are Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.
On Sunday, Kemp ordered mandatory evacuations for that state’s Atlantic coast starting at midday Monday. The governors of Florida and South Carolina also issued mandatory evacuation orders for their vulnerable coastal areas.
Georgia’s two U.S. Senators sent out statements urging those in affected areas not to risk waiting out the storm.
“I urge Georgians to take precautions ahead of Hurricane Dorian and follow the advice of Governor Kemp and local officials, including the mandatory evacuation of all individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson. “If you are in these areas, please make arrangements to evacuate today. This is a dangerous and powerful storm with the potential to bring damaging winds and catastrophic flooding to parts of Georgia. Please stay informed and make sure you are taking steps to keep yourselves and your families out of harm’s way. Senator Perdue and I will continue to work with federal, state and local officials to ensure that Georgia has the resources needed to prepare now and recover fully from the impact of Hurricane Dorian.”
“Hurricane Dorian is a powerful storm with the potential to impact many Georgians as it approaches our coastline,” said Senator David Perdue. “Governor Kemp and local officials are working hard to prepare for the hurricane and will continue to update Georgians as the situation develops. For everyone’s safety, including the safety of our first responders, please take this storm seriously and evacuate if you are directed to do so.”
To facilitate travel from mandatory evacuation zones and areas of expected impact from the storm, the Georgia Department of Transportation, working in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Georgia State Patrol, will reverse eastbound lanes on Interstate 16 from Savannah through US 441 in Dublin to allow evacuation traffic the opportunity to use all four lanes of I-16 in the westbound direction. Contraflow will begin on I-16 at 8:00am Tuesday, September 3, and will remain in place until further notice. Georgia DOT Highway Emergency Response Operators (HEROs) and Georgia State Patrol have formed 13 strike teams that will assist with traffic situations that may occur.
“We urge the public to heed all warnings and evacuation orders; as we saw with Hurricane Matthew in 2016, a hurricane doesn’t have to make landfall in an area to produce significant impacts,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry. “This is about safety, not speed. We ask that everyone plan ahead, pre-select your evacuation route using 511, carry needed supplies and exercise patience and discretion. We’re all in this together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.