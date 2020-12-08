Cobb police have charged an Atlantan with murder after a Cumberland-area shooting left one dead and another injured Friday.
Justin Harris shot at Davonte Swann and Jerome Harris some time between 1 and 9 p.m. Friday at 2323 Cumberland Parkway, about a half mile south of its intersection with Paces Ferry Road, according to his arrest warrant. Swann was struck in the lower body but survived, according to the warrant; Jerome Harris was struck "several times in the upper body" and died.
The warrant did not make clear whether Justin and Jerome Harris were relatives.
