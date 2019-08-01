An Atlanta woman robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Marietta by threatening that she had a bomb, police say.
Sandra Yvonne Daniel, 66, was located by Cobb County police shortly after the robbery Wednesday afternoon and was arrested without incident, officers say.
Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk told the MDJ Daniel got an undisclosed amount of money from the bank, which was recovered by the arresting officers.
"We generally don’t advertise how much money was taken for investigative reasons," Delk said Thursday.
He said Daniel was not immediately booked into the Cobb County jail because the arresting officers were worried about her health and took her to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta instead, where she was admitted and stayed overnight.
"She was not injured during the arrest, but was taken in by officers due to their concerns that she needed medical attention," Delk said.
Cobb jail records show Daniel was being booked Thursday afternoon.
According to police, Daniel presented a note to a teller at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1547 Powers Ferry Road at 2:39 p.m. on July 31, indicating that she had a bomb and demanding cash.
Police say they located her vehicle about a mile and a half from the bank, near the Delk and Bentley roads intersection, before 3 p.m. and arrested her without incident.
A manager at the bank, who asked to remain anonymous, told the MDJ no staff were harmed during the robbery.
“Everyone’s fine,” she said Thursday. “I will not give too many details but it was a very calm situation, no one even knew except for myself and the teller.”
Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information about it to call 770-499-3945.
