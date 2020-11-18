A woman was shot and killed in Smyrna just after midnight Wednesday, according to city police.
Police found the body of 27-year-old Juanita Nicole McFadden of Atlanta inside an apartment at the Alder Park Apartments near Smyrna's Jonquil Park, according to a Smyrna Police Department news release.
The apartment belongs to 30-year-old Carl Anthony Crawford, who is in police custody and facing charges, according to the release.
