Some leaders of Atlanta’s sports franchises say they’re cautiously optimistic their teams can get back to the field this year after COVID-19 stalled their seasons.
Meanwhile, they said they’re giving training and player updates on social media and are interacting with fans online, as well as helping to support the needs of their local communities.
Executives from Atlanta United and the Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves joined the Cobb Chamber of Commerce on Monday morning for its first virtual Marquee Monday, a monthly event that would normally take place at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Cumberland.
Atlanta United: Limited training underway in MariettaAtlanta United president Darren Eales said the Major League Soccer team was able to resume physical training this week at its headquarters on Franklin Gateway in Marietta. Eales called that measure a “big step” toward returning to some sort of normalcy for the team and its fans.
He did say, however, that players have only been able to return to the training field individually at this point.
“It’s only a first step, but at least it’s a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel,” Eales said. “It’s still very regulated, so we have to still have them separate.”
Eales said he remains optimistic that the team will be able to play a full season, given that MLS was just beginning its schedule when the coronavirus closures began. He said a little “tinkering with the schedule” may mean that season can still be played in full, just a little later than expected.
“We’re still hopeful and working towards that,” Eales said.
In a notice on its website, MLS said it has extended the postponement of its matches until at least June 8. The league said it “remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season,” and it is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing the MLS Cup championship game in December or later.
Atlanta Hawks: ‘There’s just so much doubt right now’Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks, said his team is now “going on nine weeks” since it last set foot in State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. A few individual players, however, resumed workouts Monday at the team’s training facility in Brookhaven.
In March, the NBA — already deep into its 2019-20 season — was the first major American sports league to announce it would postpone games due to coronavirus concerns, after a player tested positive for the virus.
Koonin said the postponements have left the Hawks wracked with doubt. He said there is not yet an answer to when players can again play games, or whether they’ll do so with or without fans in the stands when they return.
“What I do know is that the NBA has historically made very, very smart, good decisions. And we can’t just think of Atlanta. We have to think of 30 metropolitan areas, including Canada ... and their health care rules,” Koonin said. “I hope that, in the next short while, we’ll start to get clarity, but, right now, it’s a little foggy on what the next steps and the future hold.”
Atlanta Falcons taking it day by dayOperations for the Atlanta Falcons have been “business as unusual,” according to Rich McKay, president and CEO of the organization. McKay said the bright side of the timing of closures is that there’s still time before the NFL would normally begin its regular season.
McKay said it’s for that reason the Falcons and other teams have not yet changed their schedule, though activities such as the NFL draft and offseason training have been conducted virtually.
“So we’ve had a full slate, and it’s been in our typical pattern. It’s just not been typically achieved,” McKay said.
While the NFL has reportedly been considering a delay to its season, a recently released schedule shows the Falcons’ first game taking place at home Sept. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.
McKay said the home opener will be a fun way to start the season and said he hopes it will draw “lots of fans,” but he also said his organization, which hasn’t yet been able to return in person to its facilities, is taking things one step at a time.
McKay said a memo released recently shows facilities may be able to reopen soon, but because the team can’t predict what’s coming next, it will instead focus on the “here and now.”
“What we try to say is, ‘Let’s just deal with right now. Let’s deal with what we’re doing,’’” McKay said. “We’re really dealing with whatever’s confronting us now, so we haven’t gotten caught up in training camp and the regular season and fans or no (fans). We haven’t got caught up in any of that speculation. We’ve all dealt with ... what do we have to do to get to next week to stay on our schedule.”
McKay also said he’s looking forward to a full season in the “division of the quarterbacks,” noting that along with Matt Ryan’s leadership in Atlanta, elsewhere in the NFC South, Tom Brady will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Drew Brees will be at the helm of the New Orleans Saints and Teddy Bridgewater will be heading up the Carolina Panthers.
Atlanta Braves ‘optimistic’ about playing in 2020The Atlanta Braves’ spring training schedule was about two-thirds complete when Major League Baseball announced its shutdown March 13, said Derek Schiller, team president and CEO.
Opening day would have already taken place by now if it weren’t for the coronavirus, but Schiller said the organization has continued the upkeep of Truist Park, and the field would be “ready to play” upon the beginning of the season. He also said the organization has implemented “a number of different safety protocols,” including ramped-up sanitation efforts at the stadium, to prepare for the eventual hosting of visitors and players.
At this point, Schiller said, Major League Baseball has postponed regular-season games through May, and the Braves have initiated refunds for those who would have attended.
Schiller, though, said those games have not yet officially been canceled, and “we still believe there’s going to be an ability to preserve a high number of games of the 2020 season.”
According to an Associated Press report Monday, baseball team owners submitted a proposal to the players’ union in which the season would begin around the Fourth of July, following an additional training period, and teams will play about 82 games, or approximately half a typical season.
The AP reported that the proposal would have teams playing games against opponents from the same division, along with interleague games against each of the teams in the other league’s corresponding division, to limit travel.
“I think there’s a great deal of optimism that we will play games in 2020,” Schiller said.
