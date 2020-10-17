Police say they've identified a man accused of stealing a vehicle with a child inside at a Smyrna gas station.
On June 25, Tellis Savalas Dewberry of Atlanta drove a gray 2017 BMW X1 sport utility vehicle from the Smyrna gas station at 4495 South Cobb Drive. Also inside the car, positioned in the backseat, was an infant girl, police said. Dewberry drove the car less than a mile before abandoning it and the child in a private parking lot on South Cobb Drive, according to a warrant.
“Within the now stolen vehicle was said victim’s 9-month-old infant daughter, who was seated in the backseat of the vehicle,” a warrant states. “Said victim’s vehicle was recovered at the private parking lot located at 4188 South Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna, Georgia, shortly after the theft occurred.”
According to a warrant issued this week, police determined Dewberry drove off with the car “through matching latent fingerprint results, from forensic analysis conducted on scene.”
Police said Dewberry’s fingerprints were found both inside and outside the BMW.
Dewberry, who was not yet in custody as of Saturday afternoon, faces felony charges for kidnapping and theft by taking, according to a warrant, and his bond has been set at $50,000.
