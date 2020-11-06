A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash Thursday night, according to Marietta police.
A 64-year-old Atlanta man walking on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive entered the roadway for unknown reasons, directly into the path of a Jeep Liberty, police said. The pedestrian, who has not been identified as police notify next of kin, was seriously injured and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
The driver, 79-year-old Lloyd Nawrocki of Marietta, was uninjured.
"(The pedestrian's) condition is still critical and he is receiving care at Kennestone Hospital," Investigator Joshua Madison said in an emailed statement.
Madison said the pedestrian was not walking in a crosswalk when he was hit.
An investigation into the crash is underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact Madison at 770-794-5357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.