An Atlanta man accused of fatally crashing into two brothers who had stopped along Interstate 75 has been indicted by a Cobb grand jury on counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and serious injury by vehicle.
William Brandon Headen, 29, crashed into brothers Ricky and Larry Bradford, of Calhoun, on 1-75 in the dividing area between the Canton Road Connector entrance ramp to I-75 south and the highway on the afternoon of July 31, police said.
Headen was jailed after Ricky Bradford, 64, died on Aug. 11 as a result of his injuries. Larry Bradford, 60, was released from the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from the crash.
Police said the Bradford brothers were struck by Headen’s 2016 Hyundai Sonata as they attempted to pull a 1994 Ford F-150 onto a trailer pulled by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado.
As Ricky Bradford stood partially in the F-150 steering it onto the Silverado’s trailer and his brother stood in front of the F-150 preparing to lift it onto the trailer with a winch, Headen’s vehicle struck the back of the F-150, throwing Ricky Bradford to the ground and slamming the truck into Larry Bradford, Marietta police said.
During an investigation of the crash, police discovered Headen had been attempting to illegally pass slower traffic and merge onto I-75 earlier than what is allowed. Officers said Headen was passing slower traffic in the dividing area between the ramp and highway when the 29-year-old’s vehicle struck the F-150.
The Hyundai Sonata then spun into the far-right lane of the highway into the pathway of other traffic, police said.
Headen sustained minor injuries in the crash and was also transported to the hospital for treatment.
He was indicted by a Cobb grand jury on Jan. 30, court records show. An indictment is a formal charging of felony offenses. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.