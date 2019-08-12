An Atlanta man will serve 20 years in prison followed by 20 years probation for the armed robbery of an Austell CVS store in 2015, according to the Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes.
Her office issued a press release Monday stating Roscoe Pugh, 31, was sentenced by Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green on Friday after a jury convicted him on two counts of armed robbery and one of aggravated assault.
He is also subject to federal charges in Florida, Holmes’ press release stated.
Court records show Pugh was one of three masked and gloved men who entered an Austell CVS store at 800 East-West Connector about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2015 and forced the two employees onto the ground before stealing cash drawers from the registers as well as the purse of a female employee.
“As they fled the store, a female customer was entering the store, and a gun was pointed at her, but the trio then fled,” Holmes’ press release stated.
She said Cobb detectives learned that federal law enforcement officers were investigating five earlier robberies of Walgreens stores in Florida in which cash drawers were taken by armed, masked men, and that those officers had placed a GPS tracker on the suspects’ vehicle — the same vehicle that was used in the Austell case.
That vehicle was registered to Pugh’s mother, the DA’s office said, adding that federal agents executed a search warrant on Pugh’s Atlanta home, where evidence they recovered included the purse taken from the Austell CVS employee.
“The evidence is overwhelming that this defendant is a dangerous criminal, and I am relieved the jurors agreed,” Assistant District Attorney Rachel Hines said.
One co-defendant, 31-year-old Conyers resident Jared David Jackson, faces charges in the Austell CVS robbery, while the third assailant has not been identified, the DA’s office said.
