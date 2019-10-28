An Atlanta man is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing a Dodge Charger into a tree in Mableton on Sunday morning, police said.
David Howard, 37, was driving the Dodge east along Veterans Memorial Highway and lost control of the vehicle around a curve as he passed Cooper Lake Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said.
“The Dodge rotated in a counter clockwise direction as it left the northern edge of the roadway,” Melton said. “The Dodge continued until colliding with a tree.”
Melton said the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to contact Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
