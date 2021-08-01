An Atlanta man was arrested last week, 11 days after police say he robbed a Smyrna Walgreens at gunpoint.

Vaschon Lamon West, 28, is accused of pointing a gun at and grabbing the cashier at the Walgreens on South Cobb Drive, before taking money from the cash drawer on the morning of July 15. 

An arrest warrant shows West admitted to the Smyrna drug store robbery, as well as another robbery in Gwinnett County.

West is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery, both felonies, and is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond, jail records show.

